(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Radio News 260212

    Spangdahlem Radio News 260212

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.12.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 12, 2026. This segment covered U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelly Curtis's participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 05:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90407
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111526145.mp3
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260212, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio