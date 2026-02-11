KYARNG G3 Podcast: Fix Bayonets | Ep. 3: The Battle of Salman Pak Pt. 2

KYARNG G3 Podcast: Fix Bayonets | Ep. 3: The Battle of Salman Pak Pt. 2



In Episode 3 of “Fix Bayonets,” U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Casey Cooper, operations sergeant major for the 75th Troop Command, Kentucky Army National Guard, shares his firsthand account of small-unit combat operations during the 2005 Battle of Salman Pak (Also referred to as the Palm Sunday Ambush) in Iraq.



Hosted by Sgt. 1st Class Clay Benningfield, Cooper recounts his experiences and lessons learned during one of the National Guard’s largest firefights of the modern era.



As call sign “Raven 42,” then a Specialist, Cooper identified—through after-action reviews—adhered to tactics, techniques, and procedures that enabled his unit to operate effectively under intense combat conditions and a high-stress deployment.



This conversation focuses on the key values of squad-level leadership, rapid decision-making under fire, developing trust within the formation, and preparing Soldiers for the realities of close combat. Nein reflects on how those life-and-death moments shaped his approach to training and leadership both in combat and throughout his continued service.



For information concerning home station training resources, please contact the J3 Training LNO at: ng.ky.kyarng.list.j3-training-lno@army.mil



Fix Bayonets! = Real stories from the Kentucky National Guard.



Produced by: Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs



Location: Boone National Guard Center, Frankfort, Ky.



Recorded and edited by: Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane



Date Recorded: Feb 5, 2026