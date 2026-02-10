(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 83 - Silent Suffering: Women's Health in the Army

    01.21.2026

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Staff Sgt. Mary Mosco joins the NCO Journal Podcast to share her personal battle with endometriosis, a debilitating condition that affects 1 in 9 women. She opens up about navigating extreme pain while in uniform, the fear of being judged, and what her experience taught her about the critical importance of leaders who are willing to have difficult conversations about women's health.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 14:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90343
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111520827.mp3
    Length: 00:45:53
    Women's Health
    MEDCOM
    Medical
    Leadership
    NCO

