NCO Journal Podcast Episode 83 - Silent Suffering: Women's Health in the Army

Staff Sgt. Mary Mosco joins the NCO Journal Podcast to share her personal battle with endometriosis, a debilitating condition that affects 1 in 9 women. She opens up about navigating extreme pain while in uniform, the fear of being judged, and what her experience taught her about the critical importance of leaders who are willing to have difficult conversations about women's health.