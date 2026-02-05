The following is a news update for AFN Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 5, 2026. This newscast provided information on the U.S. Air Force EA-37B and a roadshow across USAFE to familiarize Airmen with the new platform. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Collin Wesson)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 01:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90315
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111513870.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EA-37B Roadshow, by SrA Collin Wesson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.