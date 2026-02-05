(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EA-37B Roadshow

    EA-37B Roadshow

    ADANA, TURKEY

    02.04.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Collin Wesson 

    AFN Incirlik

    The following is a news update for AFN Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 5, 2026. This newscast provided information on the U.S. Air Force EA-37B and a roadshow across USAFE to familiarize Airmen with the new platform. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Collin Wesson)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 01:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90315
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111513870.mp3
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: ADANA, TR
