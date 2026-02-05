(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO Transition Program

    USO Transition Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADANA, TURKEY

    02.04.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Collin Wesson 

    AFN Incirlik

    A 15 second spot about the ongoing USO Transition Program produced Feb. 05, 2026. This was a spot encouraging Airmen transitioning out of the military to utilize the program, created for Incirlik Armed Forces Network radio show. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Collin Wesson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 01:47
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90313
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111513830.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Transition Program, by SrA Collin Wesson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio