    Patient Informational Minute with Capt. TaRail Vernon Cmdr. Alwin L. Albert, Occupational Medicine Physician and Sgt. Ashleigh Bullard, Animal Care Specialist

    ITALY

    01.30.2026

    Audio by Seaman Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 22, 2025) An interview hosted by Capt. TaRail Vernon, commanding officer of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), featuring Cmdr. Alwin L. Albert, Occupational Medicine Physician assigned to NMRTC Sigonella and Sgt. Ashleigh Bullard, Animal Care Specialist, assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy, to discuss steps to prevent dog bites and canine safety. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 08:54
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patient Informational Minute with Capt. TaRail Vernon Cmdr. Alwin L. Albert, Occupational Medicine Physician and Sgt. Ashleigh Bullard, Animal Care Specialist, by SN Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Sigonella
    dog safety
    nmrtc sigonella
    veterinary readiness activity italy

