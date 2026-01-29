In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Devon Douglas, business operations chief for FMWR, provides updates about Club Stewart and new offerings. He informs us about job opportunities, summer fun and new gym hours. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 10:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90177
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111503160.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:30
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
