    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Audio by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Devon Douglas, business operations chief for FMWR, provides updates about Club Stewart and new offerings. He informs us about job opportunities, summer fun and new gym hours. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 10:51
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90177
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111503160.mp3
    Length: 00:18:30
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Family Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    The Marne Report Podcast

