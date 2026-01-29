A 30-second radio spot promoting the Army Community Services Community Job Fair that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 30, 2026, to March 12, 2026. This event will offer members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community an opportunity to connect with employers. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 07:19
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90172
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111502876.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Community Job Fair, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
