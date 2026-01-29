Radio Spot - Community Job Fair

A 30-second radio spot promoting the Army Community Services Community Job Fair that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 30, 2026, to March 12, 2026. This event will offer members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community an opportunity to connect with employers. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)