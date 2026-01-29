(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Spot - Community Job Fair

    Radio Spot - Community Job Fair

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.29.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot promoting the Army Community Services Community Job Fair that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 30, 2026, to March 12, 2026. This event will offer members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community an opportunity to connect with employers. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

