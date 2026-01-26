Once a month radio News N9 Show. This month's show featured NSA Bahrain School Liaison Kelsey Lambert, MWR Director Geoff Rhinehart, Liberty and Bowling Center MWR Manager Donald Harris, and Food and Beverage Director John Gilligan. This show featured discussions about the International Festival, upcoming MWR events, grand openings on base, resources on base and more. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 05:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90134
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111500650.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:38
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 012626 - News N9 Show, by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.