    012626 - News N9 Show

    012626 - News N9 Show

    BAHRAIN

    01.25.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    AFN Bahrain

    Once a month radio News N9 Show. This month's show featured NSA Bahrain School Liaison Kelsey Lambert, MWR Director Geoff Rhinehart, Liberty and Bowling Center MWR Manager Donald Harris, and Food and Beverage Director John Gilligan. This show featured discussions about the International Festival, upcoming MWR events, grand openings on base, resources on base and more. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 05:08
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:35:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 012626 - News N9 Show, by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

