(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: JAN 28, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: JAN 28, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, spoke to the media at Ream Naval Base, Cambodia and visited Singapore to reinforce defense cooperation and reaffirm the partnership between the United States and Singapore. Also, Korean Battle Simulation Center Director, Jude Shae earned the U.S. Forces Korea Tiger Award at Camp Humphreys. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 01:06
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90119
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111500048.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: JAN 28, 2026, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    Ream Naval Base
    U.S Indo-Pacific Command
    AFN Pacifc
    Radio AFN
    Tiger Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio