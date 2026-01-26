Pacific Pulse: JAN 28, 2026

On this Pacific Pulse: Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, spoke to the media at Ream Naval Base, Cambodia and visited Singapore to reinforce defense cooperation and reaffirm the partnership between the United States and Singapore. Also, Korean Battle Simulation Center Director, Jude Shae earned the U.S. Forces Korea Tiger Award at Camp Humphreys. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)
