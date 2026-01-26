A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on tax deductions with Aura Fain, 510th Regional Support Group financial readiness specialist, and volunteer opportunities in the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) with Anna Bluhm, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs Office intern, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 27, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 08:16
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90092
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111496412.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Tax Deductions and Volunteering, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.