    KMC Update - Tax Deductions and Volunteering

    KMC Update - Tax Deductions and Volunteering

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.26.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on tax deductions with Aura Fain, 510th Regional Support Group financial readiness specialist, and volunteer opportunities in the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) with Anna Bluhm, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs Office intern, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 27, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Volunteering
    Taxes
    KMC
    Finance

