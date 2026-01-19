260121-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan 21, 2026) Radio news highlighting the Winter Falcon 2026 tank exercise in Poland and the lighting of the Olympic torch in Vicenza ahead of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Games. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 05:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90073
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111494464.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Winter Falcon 2026 and Olympic Torch Vicenza, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
