    Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 5 – Lessons from the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Center for Army Lessons Learned

    On this episode, Colonel Matthew P. Leclair, the Commander for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) and the 196th Infantry Brigade, provided a comprehensive overview of lessons from the Army's newest combat training center. He emphasized JPMRC's primary functions are leadership development and the validation of new organizations and equipment within the Indo-Pacific region. Unlike traditional training centers, JPMRC is designed to be exportable, bringing realistic, multi-domain training to diverse environments such as the jungles of Hawaii and the arctic conditions of Alaska. This approach allows for training alongside regional allies and partners, directly supporting the U.S. Army Pacific's (USARPAC) Operation Pathways and enhancing interoperability.

    Colonel Leclair detailed the complexities of planning and executing training across such wide and varied operating environments. He highlighted the importance of mastering fundamental warfighting skills regardless of the environment, including reconnaissance, security, and the effective use of fires.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Infantry Squad Vehicle
    Transformation in Contact
    Joint Pacific Multinational Training Center
    exportable combat training center
    operations pathways

