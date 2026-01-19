Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 5 – Lessons from the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center

On this episode, Colonel Matthew P. Leclair, the Commander for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) and the 196th Infantry Brigade, provided a comprehensive overview of lessons from the Army's newest combat training center. He emphasized JPMRC's primary functions are leadership development and the validation of new organizations and equipment within the Indo-Pacific region. Unlike traditional training centers, JPMRC is designed to be exportable, bringing realistic, multi-domain training to diverse environments such as the jungles of Hawaii and the arctic conditions of Alaska. This approach allows for training alongside regional allies and partners, directly supporting the U.S. Army Pacific's (USARPAC) Operation Pathways and enhancing interoperability.
Colonel Leclair detailed the complexities of planning and executing training across such wide and varied operating environments. He highlighted the importance of mastering fundamental warfighting skills regardless of the environment, including reconnaissance, security, and the effective use of fires.
