(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - Jan. 9, 2026

    USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - Jan. 9, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    01.08.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    AFN Wiesbaden welcome's U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Troy Danderson and Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown for the Garrison's monthly on-air discussion in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 9, 2026.

    This month's topics included 2026 construction updates, the new Bravo Box at the Recycling Center, Postal Service Center Updates, Passport & SOFA information and rodeos, Garrison digital communication efforts, Wiesbaden Family and MWR Events, and more. (U.S. Army recording by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 14:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89966
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111480635.mp3
    Length: 00:43:43
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - Jan. 9, 2026, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    imcom, eucom, wiesbaden, usarmy, strongertogether, target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio