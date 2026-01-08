AFN Wiesbaden welcome's U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Troy Danderson and Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown for the Garrison's monthly on-air discussion in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 9, 2026.
This month's topics included 2026 construction updates, the new Bravo Box at the Recycling Center, Postal Service Center Updates, Passport & SOFA information and rodeos, Garrison digital communication efforts, Wiesbaden Family and MWR Events, and more. (U.S. Army recording by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 14:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89966
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111480635.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:43
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - Jan. 9, 2026, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.