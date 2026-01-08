USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - Jan. 9, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89966" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

AFN Wiesbaden welcome's U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Troy Danderson and Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown for the Garrison's monthly on-air discussion in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 9, 2026.



This month's topics included 2026 construction updates, the new Bravo Box at the Recycling Center, Postal Service Center Updates, Passport & SOFA information and rodeos, Garrison digital communication efforts, Wiesbaden Family and MWR Events, and more. (U.S. Army recording by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)