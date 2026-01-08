Military OneSource Podcast – How MFLCs Support Children in School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89928" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

What if your child had someone at school who just “gets it” — the moves, the deployments, the stress?



In this episode, host Bruce Moody sits down with military and family life counselors Mayela Lopez and Elicia Juarez to talk about the difference they make in schools every day. From helping kids open up about tough feelings to giving parents peace of mind, MFLCs give an extra layer of support that military families can count on.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/military-family-life-counseling-program/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the War Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.