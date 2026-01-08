AFN Aviano Live Radio Show: SrA Richard Rubio on December 11, 2025

American Forces Network Aviano's Senior Airman Richard Rubio, also known as DJ Feedback, informs listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. During this hour, DJ Feedback’s radio show discussed dangerous states to visit, shared tips and traits for safe travel, and highlighted base resources such as Airmen Against Drunk Driving, driver safety, traffic and travel information, and morale, welfare and recreation programs available to support service members and families during the holiday. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)