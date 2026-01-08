(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman's Edge - EP 2 - Weather Specialist (1W0X1)

    Airman's Edge - EP 2 - Weather Specialist (1W0X1)

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Today, we sit down with 1W0X1 Weather Specialist Master Sgt. Nicholas Mistisshen. Weather specialists are responsible for continuously monitoring conditions that may impact flight operations and aircrew safety. Using advanced forecasting tools and technology, they analyze weather patterns, develop accurate forecasts, and relay critical information to pilots and commanders to support safe and successful mission execution. We will discuss everything from his technical school experience to some of the day-to-day when performing this duty in the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 13:04
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89915
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111473560.mp3
    Length: 00:22:32
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman's Edge - EP 2 - Weather Specialist (1W0X1), by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

