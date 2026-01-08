Airman's Edge - EP 2 - Weather Specialist (1W0X1)

Today, we sit down with 1W0X1 Weather Specialist Master Sgt. Nicholas Mistisshen. Weather specialists are responsible for continuously monitoring conditions that may impact flight operations and aircrew safety. Using advanced forecasting tools and technology, they analyze weather patterns, develop accurate forecasts, and relay critical information to pilots and commanders to support safe and successful mission execution. We will discuss everything from his technical school experience to some of the day-to-day when performing this duty in the Massachusetts Air National Guard.