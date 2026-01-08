NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 9, 2026) An interview with Robin Lundy, Andrea Ryan, Alexandra Borjorquez, and Veronica Isidron to discuss upcoming Fleet and Family Support Center classes in quarter 2 and the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program to discuss reporting options, Victim Advocate roles and the Family Advocacy Program. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 07:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89909
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111473023.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:45
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Robin Lundy, Andrea Ryan, Alexandra Borjorquez, Veronica Isidron, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.