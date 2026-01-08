A 30 second radio spot highlighting the upcoming Carnival in Lucerne trip with ITT on Spangdahlem Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 08:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89908
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111473022.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Carnival in Lucerne, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.