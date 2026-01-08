AFN Aviano Radio News: 606th ACS Celebrates 80th Anniversary

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 606th Air Control Squadron’s 80th anniversary at Aviano Air Base Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The commemoration demonstrated the 606th ACS’s rapid deployment capabilities and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|01.08.2026
|01.09.2026 08:29
|Newscasts
|89906
|2601/DOD_111473010.mp3
|00:02:14
|AVIANO, IT
|4
|0
|0
