    AFN Aviano Radio News: 606th ACS Celebrates 80th Anniversary

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.08.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 606th Air Control Squadron’s 80th anniversary at Aviano Air Base Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The commemoration demonstrated the 606th ACS’s rapid deployment capabilities and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 08:29
    TAGS

    Air Control Squadron
    Anniversary
    Command and Control
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing
    606th Air Control Squadron

