Refuel Radio: Welcoming Col. Hutton

On the twelfth edition of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Thomas Hutton, 507th ARW commander, sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec 507th ARW command chief.
This episode of Refuel Radio, the 507th ARW welcomes Col. Thomas Hutton, 507th ARW commander as the new host. Topics included leadership philosophy, readiness and the upcoming year.
The 507th Air Refueling Wing, the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma, operates out of Tinker Air Force Base, supporting global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command.
