    Refuel Radio: Welcoming Col. Hutton

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    On the twelfth edition of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Thomas Hutton, 507th ARW commander, sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec 507th ARW command chief.

    This episode of Refuel Radio, the 507th ARW welcomes Col. Thomas Hutton, 507th ARW commander as the new host. Topics included leadership philosophy, readiness and the upcoming year.

    The 507th Air Refueling Wing, the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma, operates out of Tinker Air Force Base, supporting global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 15:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89814
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111468168.mp3
    Length: 00:10:57
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refuel Radio: Welcoming Col. Hutton, by TSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    refuel
    okies
    507 ARW
    podcast

