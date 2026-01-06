260105-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan 5, 2026) Radio news highlighting the arrival of two new trucks to the NSA Naples Fire Department and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa's implementation of the Optimizing the Human Weapon System program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 08:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89805
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111467698.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- US. Naval Support Activity Naples Fire Department New Trucks And U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Optimizing the Human Weapon System Program, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
