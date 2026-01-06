(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News- US. Naval Support Activity Naples Fire Department New Trucks And U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Optimizing the Human Weapon System Program

    AFN Naples Radio News- US. Naval Support Activity Naples Fire Department New Trucks And U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Optimizing the Human Weapon System Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.05.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    260105-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Jan 5, 2026) Radio news highlighting the arrival of two new trucks to the NSA Naples Fire Department and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa's implementation of the Optimizing the Human Weapon System program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 08:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89805
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111467698.mp3
    Length: 00:02:32
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- US. Naval Support Activity Naples Fire Department New Trucks And U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Optimizing the Human Weapon System Program, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF)
    NSA Naples Fire Department
    OHWS System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio