On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Lt. Col. Zach Eaton, commander of the 178th Operations Support Squadron, and Capt. Jeff Akemon, an MQ-9 instructor pilot assigned to the 178th Operations Group, to discuss the value of collaboration as one of the Ohio Adjutant General's 19 Fundamentals for the Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard.
You can connect with us on:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/178Wing
Instagram: http://instagram.com/178th_wing
You can write to us at: beyondthehorizonpodcast@gmail.com
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 10:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89759
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111464578.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:21
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep. 32 - The 19 Fundamentals: Collaborate with Others, by SSgt Colin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.