AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Camp Humphreys Warrior Bowling Tournament

A 30-second spot about the Camp Humphreys Warrior Bowling Tournament hosted by the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program. The BOSS program aims to enhance the morale and welfare of single Soldiers, increase retention and sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)
|12.17.2025
|12.29.2025 18:48
|Recording
|89727
|2512/DOD_111462072.mp3
|00:00:30
|KR
|1
|0
|0
