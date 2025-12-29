(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Camp Humphreys Warrior Bowling Tournament

    AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Camp Humphreys Warrior Bowling Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb 

    AFN Humphreys

    A 30-second spot about the Camp Humphreys Warrior Bowling Tournament hosted by the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program. The BOSS program aims to enhance the morale and welfare of single Soldiers, increase retention and sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 18:48
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89727
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111462072.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Camp Humphreys Warrior Bowling Tournament, by SrA Sean Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio