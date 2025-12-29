Da Guards - Ep. 26 Let's meet OCS Commander Maj. Chad Worrel

Let's meet the commander of our Officer Candidate School, U.S. Army Maj. Chad Worrel!



Worrel first joined the North Dakota National Guard in 1998 and later deployed to Iraq. He had a short break in service and after returning to the National Guard, completed Officer Candidate School (OCS) in 2009 before branching into the Engineer Corps. He has served as a platoon leader, company executive officer, company commander, assistant operations officer, engineer plans officer, battalion officer in charge, and battalion executive officer. He is currently the company commander for the NDND OCS and he explains to us how the program works in North Dakota.