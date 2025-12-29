(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Da Guards - Ep. 26 Let's meet OCS Commander Maj. Chad Worrel

    Da Guards - Ep. 26 Let's meet OCS Commander Maj. Chad Worrel

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Audio by Capt. Nathan Rivard  

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet the commander of our Officer Candidate School, U.S. Army Maj. Chad Worrel!

    Worrel first joined the North Dakota National Guard in 1998 and later deployed to Iraq. He had a short break in service and after returning to the National Guard, completed Officer Candidate School (OCS) in 2009 before branching into the Engineer Corps. He has served as a platoon leader, company executive officer, company commander, assistant operations officer, engineer plans officer, battalion officer in charge, and battalion executive officer. He is currently the company commander for the NDND OCS and he explains to us how the program works in North Dakota.

    TAGS

    OCS
    officer candidate school
    National Guard
    North dakota

