(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The CE Debrief Audio Trailer

    The CE Debrief Audio Trailer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2025

    Audio by Jill Britton and Justin Dixon

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The CE Debrief is the official podcast of Air Force Civil Engineers. We spotlight the people, problem sets, and progress shaping the CE enterprise and its role in warfighting today—highlighting how Civil Engineers keep Airmen and installations ready today and ready tomorrow.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 11:01
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89723
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111461276.mp3
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The CE Debrief Audio Trailer, by Jill Britton and Justin Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio