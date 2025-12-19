(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples Radio News - Year-In-Review Europe and Africa Operations and Exercises

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.23.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    AFN Naples

    251223-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 23, 2025) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Armed Forces Europe and Africa's year in review of major operations and exercises throughout 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 08:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    TAGS

    ARMED FORCES EUROPE
    Naples
    AFRICOM
    Armed Forces Europe and AFrica

