    25.12.23 Bahrain Beat

    BAHRAIN

    12.20.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering U.S. Navy in Middle East Employs Attack Drone at Sea for First Time and USS Annapolis Returns to Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment . (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 00:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89667
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111454216.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25.12.23 Bahrain Beat, by PO3 Joshua Carabajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain and AFNE.
    NSA Bahrain Beat
    NSA Bahrain

