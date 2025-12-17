(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFAS Security Office Holiday Hours PROMO

    CFAS Security Office Holiday Hours PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.17.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    251218-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 18, 2025)
    A radio promotion for altered hours in support of the holiday season at the security office onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, beginning Dec. 25, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 00:21
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89625
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111447804.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Security Office Holiday Hours PROMO, by PO3 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

