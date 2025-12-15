NEWSCAST 16 DEC 25: CARAT 2025 Malaysia & U.S. Navy, Philippines MCA

251216-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 16, 2025)
U.S. Navy Sailors, U.S. Marine Corps Marines, and Royal Malaysian Navy forces conducted Cooperation Afloat Readiness Training (CARAT) 2025 at Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 4-10, 2025, and the U.S. Navy and Armed Forces of the Philippines conducted a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, Dec. 9-10, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)
