    NEWSCAST 16 DEC 25: CARAT 2025 Malaysia & U.S. Navy, Philippines MCA

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    251216-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 16, 2025)
    U.S. Navy Sailors, U.S. Marine Corps Marines, and Royal Malaysian Navy forces conducted Cooperation Afloat Readiness Training (CARAT) 2025 at Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 4-10, 2025, and the U.S. Navy and Armed Forces of the Philippines conducted a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, Dec. 9-10, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 00:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Bilateral Exercise
    MCA
    CARAT 2025
    Partnership
    U.S. 7th Fleet

