NEWSCAST 16 DEC 25: CARAT 2025 Malaysia & U.S. Navy, Philippines MCA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89604" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

251216-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 16, 2025)

U.S. Navy Sailors, U.S. Marine Corps Marines, and Royal Malaysian Navy forces conducted Cooperation Afloat Readiness Training (CARAT) 2025 at Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 4-10, 2025, and the U.S. Navy and Armed Forces of the Philippines conducted a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, Dec. 9-10, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)