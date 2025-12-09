Radio Spot for the dining facilities on USAG mentioning the holiday meals available on Caserma Ederle and Del Din.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 09:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89563
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111438784.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy Holiday Meal, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.