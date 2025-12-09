AFN Aviano Radio News: 510th FGS Conducts Routine Hot-Pit Refueling

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on hot-pit refueling operations at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 25, 2025. Hot-pit refueling is the process of fueling a jet while its engines are still running. This capability cuts critical time on the ground, ensuring a rapid return to the fight and maximizing combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
