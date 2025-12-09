Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 510th FGS Conducts Routine Hot-Pit Refueling

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.11.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on hot-pit refueling operations at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 25, 2025. Hot-pit refueling is the process of fueling a jet while its engines are still running. This capability cuts critical time on the ground, ensuring a rapid return to the fight and maximizing combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 02:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89543
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111434905.mp3
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 510th FGS Conducts Routine Hot-Pit Refueling, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airpower
    Readiness
    hot-pit refueling
    training
    Aviano Air Base
    F-16

