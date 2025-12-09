Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Seasonal Eating Habits and Mindfulness

    GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christine Bacsa, Regional Army Public Health nurse, and Capt. Carolyn Green, Assistant Chief of Staff of Dental Integration operations officer, highlight healthy eating habits for the holiday season in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Dominique Ingram)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 03:14
