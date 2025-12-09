Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Visitor Installation Access and Balance During the Holidays

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern Dec. 10, 2025, sharing how service members can obtain visitor passes for various installations around the Kaiserslautern Military Community. Meanwhile, Chap. (Maj.) Robert Ginsburg shares the importance of finding balance during the holidays. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 03:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89534
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111434774.mp3
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Visitor Installation Access and Balance During the Holidays, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Health and wellness
    KMC Update
    Visitor Access
    Visitor Passes
    Chaplain

