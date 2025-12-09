AFN Naples Radio News - Atlas Handshake and Combined Space Operations Initiative

251209-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 9, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducting Exercise Atlas Handshake in the Atlantic Ocean and members of the Combined Space Operations Initiative meeting in Toulouse, France. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
