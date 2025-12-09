251211-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 11, 2025) Radio spot highlighting the United States Military Apprenticeship Program (USMAP). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 04:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89522
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111434701.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - United States Military Apprenticeship Program (USMAP), by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.