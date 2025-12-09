NEWSCAST 10DEC25: Lost Aircraft Recovered in South China Sea & Joint Fire Drill at Hario Housing

251210-N-BD352-1001, SASEBO, Japan
Commander, Task Force 73 recovered two aircraft lost from USS Nimitz in the South China Sea, and the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fire Department collaborated with the local Sasebo fire department to complete a fire drill at Hario base housing, Dec. 8th, 2025.The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 21:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89514
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111434188.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
