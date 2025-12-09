Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 10DEC25: Lost Aircraft Recovered in South China Sea & Joint Fire Drill at Hario Housing

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.07.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    251210-N-BD352-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    Commander, Task Force 73 recovered two aircraft lost from USS Nimitz in the South China Sea, and the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fire Department collaborated with the local Sasebo fire department to complete a fire drill at Hario base housing, Dec. 8th, 2025.The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 21:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    operations
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Interoperability Interoperability

