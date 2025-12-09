Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 03DEC25 3rd C-Note & Exercise Arctic Gold

    NEWSCAST 03DEC25 3rd C-Note & Exercise Arctic Gold

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    251205-N-BD352-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle released a third C-Note to the fleet, and the 354th Fighter Wing in Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, completed Exercise Arctic Gold 26-1. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 21:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89513
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111434153.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 03DEC25 3rd C-Note & Exercise Arctic Gold, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cno
    operations
    Sasebo
    CFAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download