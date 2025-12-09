NEWSCAST 03DEC25 3rd C-Note & Exercise Arctic Gold

251205-N-BD352-1001, SASEBO, Japan
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle released a third C-Note to the fleet, and the 354th Fighter Wing in Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, completed Exercise Arctic Gold 26-1. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 21:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89513
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111434153.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
