The Marne Report

In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Lafie Randolph, a transition services specialist with the Transition Assistance Program, and Jessica Foster, a human resources specialist with the Directorate of Human Resources, educates people about the Combined Federal Campaign. They provide information about charities, how to give and why this fundraiser is important. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.