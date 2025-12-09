In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Lafie Randolph, a transition services specialist with the Transition Assistance Program, and Jessica Foster, a human resources specialist with the Directorate of Human Resources, educates people about the Combined Federal Campaign. They provide information about charities, how to give and why this fundraiser is important. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 14:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89510
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111433042.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:17
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.