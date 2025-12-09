Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Audio by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Lafie Randolph, a transition services specialist with the Transition Assistance Program, and Jessica Foster, a human resources specialist with the Directorate of Human Resources, educates people about the Combined Federal Campaign. They provide information about charities, how to give and why this fundraiser is important. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 14:08
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combined Federal Campaign
    IMCOM
    AMC
    The Marne Report Podcast
    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield

