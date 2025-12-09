Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Formula 1

    Radio Spot - Formula 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    12.06.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Abigail Aguilar 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second radio spot highlighting Formula 1 tickets to be played on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio shows. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abigail Aguilar)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 06:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89465
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111428620.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Formula 1, by PO3 Abigail Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download