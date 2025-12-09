Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liner - The Wake Up Wave 19

    Liner - The Wake Up Wave 19

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.08.2025

    Audio by Airman Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A radio liner for the morning show, The Wake-Up Wave, at AFN Kaiserslautern in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 08:50
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89455
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111425995.mp3
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liner - The Wake Up Wave 19, by Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Kaiserlsautern
    RADIO LINER
    AFN
    The Wake Up Wave

