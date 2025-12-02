SSG Drew Hrabina, USA, ret., former Master Gunner for Thunder Squadron, sits down with CH Phipps to talk through some of his experiences in 3-3 CAV that spanned a ten-year period from 2013 to 2023. Drew highlights some of Thunder's history and contributions to the Regiment while reflecting upon his own career dating back to 11 September 2001. (Recorded on 26 November 2025.)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 17:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89432
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111422168.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:01
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legends Among Us - Feel the Thunder, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.