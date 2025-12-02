Legends Among Us - Feel the Thunder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89432" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

SSG Drew Hrabina, USA, ret., former Master Gunner for Thunder Squadron, sits down with CH Phipps to talk through some of his experiences in 3-3 CAV that spanned a ten-year period from 2013 to 2023. Drew highlights some of Thunder's history and contributions to the Regiment while reflecting upon his own career dating back to 11 September 2001. (Recorded on 26 November 2025.)