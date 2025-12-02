Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legends Among Us - Feel the Thunder

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    SSG Drew Hrabina, USA, ret., former Master Gunner for Thunder Squadron, sits down with CH Phipps to talk through some of his experiences in 3-3 CAV that spanned a ten-year period from 2013 to 2023. Drew highlights some of Thunder's history and contributions to the Regiment while reflecting upon his own career dating back to 11 September 2001. (Recorded on 26 November 2025.)

    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    Operation Iraqi and Enduring Freedom
    Thunder Squadron
    3d Cavalry Regiment

