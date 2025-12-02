The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXIX

Colonel Sarah Clapp is the Deputy Wing Commander for the 101st Air Refueling Wing. She sits down with A1C Rossignol and talks about exercises, constructive criticism, unconventional pathways in the military! It's a great conversation, you're not going want to miss this one!
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 12:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89430
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111420010.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:50
|Location:
|MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
