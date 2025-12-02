Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXIX

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXIX

    MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Colonel Sarah Clapp is the Deputy Wing Commander for the 101st Air Refueling Wing. She sits down with A1C Rossignol and talks about exercises, constructive criticism, unconventional pathways in the military! It's a great conversation, you're not going want to miss this one!

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 12:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89430
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111420010.mp3
    Length: 00:39:50
    Location: MAINE, US
    maineiac radio show pine tree state maine air national guard air force

