The Holloman Happenings “Holloman Holidays” informational radio spot is released by 49th Wing Public Affairs, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, December 2, 2025. The noted events include the Holloman Airmen Cookie Drive and other events to bolster engagement between the local community and Team Holloman Airmen. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 18:33
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89357
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111416610.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Happenings - Holloman Holidays, by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.