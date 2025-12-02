Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman Happenings - Holloman Holidays

    Holloman Happenings - Holloman Holidays

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    The Holloman Happenings “Holloman Holidays” informational radio spot is released by 49th Wing Public Affairs, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, December 2, 2025. The noted events include the Holloman Airmen Cookie Drive and other events to bolster engagement between the local community and Team Holloman Airmen. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 18:33
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89357
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111416610.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Happenings - Holloman Holidays, by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download