Tricia Ethridge, Holloman Spouses Organization member, talks about Holloman Airmen Cookie Drive in a radio commercial released by 49th Wing Public Affairs, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 21, 2025. The annual cookie drive brings together community and base personnel in an effort to provide dorm Airmen a taste of home during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 18:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89355
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111416591.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Happenings - Holloman Airmen Cookie Drive 2025 radio ad, by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
