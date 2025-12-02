Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Happenings - Holloman Airmen Cookie Drive 2025 radio ad

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Tricia Ethridge, Holloman Spouses Organization member, talks about Holloman Airmen Cookie Drive in a radio commercial released by 49th Wing Public Affairs, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 21, 2025. The annual cookie drive brings together community and base personnel in an effort to provide dorm Airmen a taste of home during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

