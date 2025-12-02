The LOGSTAT: Educating the Quiet Professionals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89341" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode #31: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CW5 Kent Shepherd (the Ordnance Chief Warrant Officer), CW4 Chase Givens (the CMF 91 Ordnance Warrant Officer Proponent), and CW4 Jeremy Snow (the CMF 89/94 Warrant Officer Proponency Action Officer) to discuss how the Warrant Officer PME is adapting to meet the growing challenges of LSCO and increasing their lethality with the advancements in technology. They also discuss how a Soldier can become a WO and how commanders can truly employ their skills.



For more information on the WO Recruiting Feeder MOS Website, please visit: https://recruiting.army.mil/ISO/AWOR/ARMY_FEEDER/ and the Ordnance Website: https://goordnance.army.mil/