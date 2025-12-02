Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: Educating the Quiet Professionals

    The LOGSTAT: Educating the Quiet Professionals

    12.04.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #31: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CW5 Kent Shepherd (the Ordnance Chief Warrant Officer), CW4 Chase Givens (the CMF 91 Ordnance Warrant Officer Proponent), and CW4 Jeremy Snow (the CMF 89/94 Warrant Officer Proponency Action Officer) to discuss how the Warrant Officer PME is adapting to meet the growing challenges of LSCO and increasing their lethality with the advancements in technology. They also discuss how a Soldier can become a WO and how commanders can truly employ their skills.

    For more information on the WO Recruiting Feeder MOS Website, please visit: https://recruiting.army.mil/ISO/AWOR/ARMY_FEEDER/ and the Ordnance Website: https://goordnance.army.mil/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 08:45
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:45:38
