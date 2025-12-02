Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Martin Luther King Memorial Basketball 2026

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.03.2025

    Audio by Airman Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot promoting the 2026 Martin Luther King Memorial Basketball tournament that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Dec. 4, 2025, to Jan. 9, 2025. This tournament is hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Intramural Sports Program. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    martin luther king basketball tournament
    Radio Spots
    basketball
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Intramural Sports Program

