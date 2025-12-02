Radio Spot - Martin Luther King Memorial Basketball 2026

This is a 30-second radio spot promoting the 2026 Martin Luther King Memorial Basketball tournament that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Dec. 4, 2025, to Jan. 9, 2025. This tournament is hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Intramural Sports Program. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)