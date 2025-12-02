This UTA the Alamo Wing will hold its annual Family Day. One of the event planners explains all the exciting activities on the agenda and why the event will be much more than just "mandatory fun."
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 11:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89322
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111413308.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:40
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 26 Family Day Is More Than Mandatory Fun, by Julian Hernandez
