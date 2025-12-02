Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 26 Family Day Is More Than Mandatory Fun

This UTA the Alamo Wing will hold its annual Family Day. One of the event planners explains all the exciting activities on the agenda and why the event will be much more than just "mandatory fun."