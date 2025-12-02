Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 26 Family Day Is More Than Mandatory Fun

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 26 Family Day Is More Than Mandatory Fun

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    This UTA the Alamo Wing will hold its annual Family Day. One of the event planners explains all the exciting activities on the agenda and why the event will be much more than just "mandatory fun."

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 11:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89322
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111413308.mp3
    Length: 00:29:40
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 26 Family Day Is More Than Mandatory Fun, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIr Force Reserve
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    Airlift Podcast
    Ready Set Airlift!
    Family Day 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download