Two-minute newscast highlighting USS John Finn Returns to Yokosuka Following Patrol and MAKO Sentry 2026: Generating warfighting-ready Sailor. (U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abigail Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 04:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89309
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111412728.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 12.07.25, by PO3 Abigail Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.