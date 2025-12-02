Personnel Matters, episode 14 - Air National Guard

In this episode of Personnel Matters, the team highlights the vital role the Air National Guard plays in the Total Force. Air National Guard members serve around the world—in Major Commands, at the Pentagon, on Headquarters Air Force staffs, and even on the Joint Chiefs of Staff through the Chief of the National Guard Bureau. The ANG is unique because it carries both a federal and state mission, with Guard members supporting their Governor for domestic operations and the President for federal duties such as deployments, training, and headquarters assignments. When it comes to personnel matters, most day-to-day actions are handled by the ANG Readiness Center or state Joint Forces Headquarters. AFPC integrates the component where active-duty and civilian systems overlap for professional military education, assignments, retirements, and personnel systems like MilPDS and vMPF. A Guard member’s duty status determines their benefits, entitlements, and personnel actions. If you're wondering how many duty statuses the Guard operates under—keep listening for the answer in this episode.
AFPC Resource links:
Podcast email: afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil
AFPC website: www.afpc.af.mil
Home of the Air National Guard: https://www.ang.af.mil/
Palace Chase: https://myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/knowledge-detail?pid=kA0t0000000LHrTCAW
Palace Front: https://myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/knowledge-detail?pid=kA0t0000000LHrQCAW
